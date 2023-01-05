BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mercedes recalls nearly 324K vehicles due to engine stalling

The company logo adorms a sign outside a Mercedes Benz dealership Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in...
The company logo adorms a sign outside a Mercedes Benz dealership Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Loveland, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Mercedes is recalling nearly 324,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the engines can stall while they’re being driven.

The recall covers a range of models from the 2012 to 2020 model years including the ML550, ML350, AMG ML63, ML250, ML400, GLE450, GLE300, GLE350, GLE550, GLE400, AMG GLE43, and AMG GLE63.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday that water can accumulate in the spare tire wheel well and damage the fuel pump control unit. That can make the engines stall.

Dealers will check for water intrusion, install a drain plug and replace the fuel pump if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 21.

Mercedes says in documents that it’s aware of 773 U.S. warranty claims, field reports, and service reports due to the problem. The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the defect.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash

Latest News

LIVE: Biden remarks on border security
President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit...
Biden to talk border security, plans visit
Some customers still don't have their luggage back.
Southwest passengers still missing bags
One of the power substations in Graham, Washington, that was targeted on Christmas Day,...
Feds reveal alleged motive behind Washington state power grid attacks
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Hearing, document release likely in Idaho slayings case