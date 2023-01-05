BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NBA names Pelicans’ Willie Green Western Conference Coach of the Month for December

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green has been named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for December 2022, the NBA announced today.

After guiding the Pelicans to a 10-5 record in the month of December, the Pelicans currently sit third in the Western Conference rankings with a 23-14 record, a 10-win improvement from last season and the franchise’s third-best start through 37 games. New Orleans notched two separate five-game winning streaks in December, and finished the month with an 8-1 record at the Smoothie King Center.

During the month of December the Pelicans ranked third in the NBA, averaging 118.3 points per game. New Orleans was the only Western Conference team to finish the month in the top 10 in both offensive (10th) and defensive (6th) rating, and also finished sixth in the NBA and second in Western Conference in net rating (3.3).

Green is the fourth coach in New Orleans franchise history to garner Coach of the Month honors, joining Monty Williams (January 2011), Byron Scott (January 2008, December 2008), and Paul Silas (April 2003).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots a 3-pointer against Houston Rockets guard...
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
Pels beat Houston without Ingram, Zion
Pels beat Houston without Ingram, Zion
NBA names Pelicans' Willie Green Coach of the Month for December
NBA names Pelicans' Willie Green Coach of the Month for December
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is expected to miss at least three weeks of action after...
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson expected to miss at least 3 weeks with hamstring strain