Search warrant executed at apartment complex in connection with car burglaries that occurred in River Ridge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms a search warrant executed at an apartment complex in New Orleans East is directly related to the investigation into more than 60 car burglaries in River Ridge.

A witness says NOPD lined up near the entrance to The Willows Apartments just off the interstate and crowder around 7 p.m. Many officers and detectives were on the scene when a FOX 8 crew arrived. NOPD would only confirm a search warrant was executed at the site.

Detectives began clearing out minutes after our FOX 8 crew arrived on the scene. Sources inside The Willows confirm a heavy police presence since around 7 p.m.

Heavy police presence at The Willows Apartments. Lots of detectives. This is where the mother of two teen brothers arrested in Jefferson Parish for breaking into dozens of cars lives. Police had been looking for two more suspects. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/RxJtteLio3 — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) January 5, 2023

The mother of the two teenage brothers arrested in Jefferson Parish for the burglaries lives in the willows, 42-year-old Tiffany Broomfield. Broomfield was arrested on fugitive charges and for resisting arrest after arresting her sons, a 12 and 14-year-old.

Authorities were still searching for two more suspects. One is suspected of carjacking a woman while fleeing, and another was in a stolen car out of St. John Parish.

That fourth suspect also allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy while driving away, and that deputy fired back in response. There’s no confirmation from NOPD or JPSO that tonight’s search warrant was for the two wanted suspects.

The sheriff’s office only says the search warrant executed was in relation to the case. Earlier today, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the suspect who tried to get away in a carjacking couldn’t get the victim out of the vehicle.

The sheriff says anyone with more information on the case is asked to call Crimestoppers.

