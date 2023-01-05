Sunny, pleasant weather to round out the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You really can’t beat this forecast for the month of January as low humidity but pleasantly, mild temperatures will be the story in weather for the rest of the week.

A cool start this morning will give way to a beautiful day. Sunny skies will dominate through the afternoon which will warm us up nicely into the upper 60s. Very little wind, lots of sun and upper 60s can’t be beat for a January day.

Little is expected to change into the weekend as more sun is on the way through Saturday. Highs by then should jump back into the 70s but unfortunately the streak of sunshine will end there. Rain chances ramp up for the second half of the weekend on Sunday. As of now, this doesn’t look to be a severe threat which is certainly some good news. Still, expect your Sunday to be wet at times with rain chances at 60%.

No big cold fronts look to be coming through next week.

