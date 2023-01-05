BBB Accredited Business
Suspect wanted in lower Ninth Ward shooting apprehended in St. Bernard Parish

St. Bernard Parish apprehended Matthew Bell, 41, a suspect wanted in connection with a lower Ninth Ward shooting Thursday afternoon in Arabi.
St. Bernard Parish apprehended Matthew Bell, 41, a suspect wanted in connection with a lower Ninth Ward shooting Thursday afternoon in Arabi.(St. Bernard Parish Sheriff Office)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish apprehended a suspect wanted in connection with a lower Ninth Ward shooting Thursday afternoon in Arabi, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Around 12:17 p.m., NOPD responded to a shooting at Tupelo Street and North Robertson Street. Police say two male victims suffered from gunshot wounds.

One victim was shot in the neck and is in critical condition; the other was shot in the lower right facial area and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Matthew Bell of Monroe, had fled the scene.

According to Sheriff Pohlmann, deputies with the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division witnessed a black Hyundai Sonata not bearing a license plate driving recklessly at a high rate of speed enter St. Bernard Parish, heading eastbound on West Judge Perez Drive near Angela Street in Arabi.

Deputies made a traffic stop on the vehicle near Alexander Avenue. Armed with a handgun, Bell refused to stop, exited the vehicle while still in motion, and fled on foot to Friscoville Avenue.

Deputies secured the vehicle and quickly apprehended Bell after a brief struggle.

Bell was arrested and booked by SBSO with aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

A criminal history check was conducted on Bell, revealing he is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal record, including a 2013 conviction for attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

