Teen shot dies at local hospital, NOPD says
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A teen has died early Thursday (Jan. 5) morning as the result of gunshots, according to the NOPD.
Police say that the juvenile was dropped off at a local hospital just after 2 a.m. where he later died.
Police say that they are still trying to determine the exact location of where the shooting occurred.
