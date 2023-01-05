Teen shot dies at local hospital, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A teen has died early Thursday (Jan. 5) morning as the result of gunshots, according to the NOPD.

Police say that the juvenile was dropped off at a local hospital just after 2 a.m. where he later died.

Police say that they are still trying to determine the exact location of where the shooting occurred.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.