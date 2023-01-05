BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

VIDEO: Mayor Cantrell, shovel in hand, joins crews to fix potholes

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined crews on Thursday (Jan. 5) to fix potholes on Dumaine Street, which runs from City Park Avenue to the French Quarter.

Cantrell shared a 20-min live stream of her shoveling asphalt and packing in potholes in an orange safety vest to her Instagram page.

“Location #1,” the video was captioned. “Today I joined the Department of Public Works crew to fix potholes on a residential streets.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash

Latest News

Mayor Cantrell joins DPW crews to fill potholes on Dumaine Street
Mayor Cantrell joins DPW crews to fill potholes on Dumaine Street
New Orleans Police Department
National firm declines request to assist in search for NOPD chief
The Kentucky Derby is the first Saturday in May
Joe Kristufek joins Garland Gillen to breakdown some early contenders for the Kentucky Derby
After another round of vehicle break-ins during the Pelican's game, groups raise concerns about...
After another round of vehicle break-ins during the Pelican's game, groups raise concerns about the crime in NOLA