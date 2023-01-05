VIDEO: Mayor Cantrell, shovel in hand, joins crews to fix potholes
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined crews on Thursday (Jan. 5) to fix potholes on Dumaine Street, which runs from City Park Avenue to the French Quarter.
Cantrell shared a 20-min live stream of her shoveling asphalt and packing in potholes in an orange safety vest to her Instagram page.
“Location #1,” the video was captioned. “Today I joined the Department of Public Works crew to fix potholes on a residential streets.”
