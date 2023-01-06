BBB Accredited Business
2023 Krewe of Freret parade to feature Tulane football team, Flo Rida headlines ‘Shorty Gras’

Juvenile, from left, Angela Bassett and Trombone Shorty seen during the Krewe of Freret parade...
Juvenile, from left, Angela Bassett and Trombone Shorty seen during the Krewe of Freret parade on Saturday, Feb 15, 2020, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Shan Bailey
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This year’s Krewe of Freret parade will honor iconic New Orleans musicians and celebrate Tulane University’s historic football season.

The Krewe of Freret announced details of its 2023 parade and ‘Shorty Gras’ concert at a press conference Friday following the King’s Day event at Mardi Gras World.

With the theme “Let the Band Play On,” this year’s parade will honor New Orleans music icons. The parade will feature more than 1,000 riders and 25 floats with titles honoring local artists, such as Big Freedia, Allen Toussaint and Dr. John.

To celebrate Tulane University’s historic football season, the krewe will feature a new signature Green Wave float ridden by the entire football team and coaching staff. The krewe says it’s also offering area college students a chance to “Ride the Wave” in the parade at a discounted price this year “to spread the love.”

The parade rolls on Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m. along the Uptown route and ends at Mardi Gras World, where the krewe hosts its annual ‘Shorty Gras’ concert ball.

Rapper Flo Rida will join Trombone Shorty as the headliner for this year’s ball. Other acts scheduled to perform include Mardi Gras Indian funk band Cha Wa; Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band; the street funk band Flow Tribe; Hot Boy Ronald, the musician behind Tulane’s football anthem this winning season and Khris Royal, the multi-instrumentalist, producer and band leader.

Honoring another great Mardi Gras musical tradition, the Krewe of Freret will feature an incredible lineup of top marching bands, including Southern University Marching Band, dubbed the “Human Jukebox”, St. Augustine High School Marching 100, Warren Easton Fighting Eagles Marching Band, and Roots of Music Band. The bands will also put on a battle-of-the-bands style performance during Shorty Gras.

Shorty Gras will begin at 5 p.m. at Mardi Gras World (1380 Port of New Orleans Pl.). General admission tickets are $60 and can be purchased at ShortyGrasNola.Com.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

