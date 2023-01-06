4 injured, 1 dead after a shooting in Central City, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person is dead and four others injured after a shooting in Central City Thursday evening, police say.

Around 8:12 p.m., police responded to the shooting scene at St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr Way.

#BREAKING: NOPD now confirms FIVE shot, a male walked up to investigators after they arrived and said he had been shot. So that’s 4 males shot, one female. Still waiting on gender of one deceased. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/XTG4i8jYIJ — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) January 6, 2023

When officers arrived, they located four males and a female suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the males was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

So far, 2023 has been off to a violent start; just on Tuesday (Jan. 3), a quadruple shooting happened in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood that sent four men to the hospital.

MORE: Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 4 men wounded, NOPD says

