4 injured, 1 dead after a shooting in Central City, police say

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person is dead and four others injured after a shooting in Central City Thursday evening, police say.

Around 8:12 p.m., police responded to the shooting scene at St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr Way.

When officers arrived, they located four males and a female suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the males was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

So far, 2023 has been off to a violent start; just on Tuesday (Jan. 3), a quadruple shooting happened in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood that sent four men to the hospital.

MORE: Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 4 men wounded, NOPD says

