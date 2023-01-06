4 injured, 1 dead after a shooting in Central City, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person is dead and four others injured after a shooting in Central City Thursday evening, police say.
Around 8:12 p.m., police responded to the shooting scene at St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr Way.
When officers arrived, they located four males and a female suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the males was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information is available at this time.
So far, 2023 has been off to a violent start; just on Tuesday (Jan. 3), a quadruple shooting happened in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood that sent four men to the hospital.
