BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: A clear start for the carnival season-Dry Saturday with rain returning Sunday

Bruce: Carnival starts on a clear note
Bruce: Carnival starts on a clear note(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For Kings day, the start of the carnival season is spectacular with clear skies. Carnival is upon us. Expect pleasant conditions for the King’s Day festivities this evening. Clear conditions continue into the evening with overnight lows falling into the 50s and a few 40s north.

Saturday looks great again, but we will see more moisture as southeasterly winds bring in an onshore flow. rain returns Monday morning, with a fontal passage Sunday. No big temperature swings, but early clouds and lingering showers will keep it a bit cooler on Monday before rebounding back to the mid to upper 60s next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash

Latest News

The first weekend of Carnival starts out beautifully with clear skies and comfortable...
Nicondra: Beautiful start to the weekend, rain Sunday
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Sunny into the weekend but rain come Sunday
Morning weather update for Friday, Jan. 6 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Friday, Jan. 6 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Friday, Jan. 6
Afternoon weather update for Friday, Jan. 6