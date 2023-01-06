Bruce: A clear start for the carnival season-Dry Saturday with rain returning Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For Kings day, the start of the carnival season is spectacular with clear skies. Carnival is upon us. Expect pleasant conditions for the King’s Day festivities this evening. Clear conditions continue into the evening with overnight lows falling into the 50s and a few 40s north.

Bruce: A clear night to kick off carnival season with clear skies tonight with temps dropping through the 50s. Saturday dry at 74° few more clouds but dry. Sunday the wet weather day from morning thru the evening. High 68° lows in the upper 50s. Saturday the better weather day. pic.twitter.com/9s3MnyLu21 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 6, 2023

Saturday looks great again, but we will see more moisture as southeasterly winds bring in an onshore flow. rain returns Monday morning, with a fontal passage Sunday. No big temperature swings, but early clouds and lingering showers will keep it a bit cooler on Monday before rebounding back to the mid to upper 60s next week.

