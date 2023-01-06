BBB Accredited Business
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed

We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation that led to the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WVUE) - After collapsing on the field in front of a televised audience of millions on Monday Night football, the story of Damar Hamlin is turning into one of a miraculous recovery.

Team sources tell NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Hamlin continues to improve in the hospital after being admitted under critical condition. Rapoport says that Hamlin’s breathing tube has been removed and on Friday morning (Jan. 6) he addressed his Buffalo Bills teammates verbally via Facetime.

Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter of Monday’s (Jan. 2) matchup with Cincinnati. He suffered cardiac arrest following a collision with an opposing player.

