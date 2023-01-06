Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed

(WVUE) - After collapsing on the field in front of a televised audience of millions on Monday Night football, the story of Damar Hamlin is turning into one of a miraculous recovery.

Team sources tell NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Hamlin continues to improve in the hospital after being admitted under critical condition. Rapoport says that Hamlin’s breathing tube has been removed and on Friday morning (Jan. 6) he addressed his Buffalo Bills teammates verbally via Facetime.

This is amazing: For the first time, #Bills S Damar Hamlin is addressing the team via Facetime. The breathing tube is out, and he’s spent the morning speaking to various teammates on Facetime. Now, he’s delivering a message to the entire group, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023

Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.



His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter of Monday’s (Jan. 2) matchup with Cincinnati. He suffered cardiac arrest following a collision with an opposing player.

