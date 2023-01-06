Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed
(WVUE) - After collapsing on the field in front of a televised audience of millions on Monday Night football, the story of Damar Hamlin is turning into one of a miraculous recovery.
Team sources tell NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Hamlin continues to improve in the hospital after being admitted under critical condition. Rapoport says that Hamlin’s breathing tube has been removed and on Friday morning (Jan. 6) he addressed his Buffalo Bills teammates verbally via Facetime.
Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter of Monday’s (Jan. 2) matchup with Cincinnati. He suffered cardiac arrest following a collision with an opposing player.
READ MORE
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Niagara Falls illuminated in blue to support Bills’ Damar Hamlin
New Orleans Saints light Superdome in Bills colors for Damar Hamlin
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.