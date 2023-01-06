BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Lawsuit accuses Trump in death of Capitol officer

The estate of Brian Sicknick filed a civil lawsuit for damages of more than $10 million in federal court on Thursday. (POOL, US CAPITOL POLICE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The estate of a Capitol police officer who died after responding to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is suing former President Donald Trump and two of the alleged rioters.

The estate of Brian Sicknick filed a civil lawsuit for damages of more than $10 million in Washington, D.C.’s federal court on Thursday, a day before the two-year anniversary of the Capitol attack.

The complaint alleges that Officer Sicknick’s death was a direct and foreseeable consequence of the three defendants’ “unlawful actions.”

The two rioters were allegedly involved in a violent attack on Sicknick during the riots, the lawsuit claims.

Sicknick died the next day of natural causes after he suffered multiple strokes.

His estate’s lawsuit notes Trump instructed his supporters to “fight like hell” in his speech before the Capitol riot.

The filing alleges conspiracy, negligence and assault played a part in this case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash

Latest News

The estate of Brian Sicknick filed a civil lawsuit for damages of more than $10 million in...
Lawsuit: Trump accused in Capitol officer's death
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in...
Multiple people wounded in shooting near Florida restaurant
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in...
Witnesses describe shooting scene in Miami Gardens
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in...
Multiple people reportedly shot outside Miami Gardens restaurant