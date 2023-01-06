Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town.

One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.

Dong Phuong’s vendor list for 2023 includes 20 locations in New Orleans, Metairie, Harahan, Chalmette, on the West Bank, on North Shore, in Baton Rouge and even stretches to Mississippi.

Dong Phuong also released a map pinpointing all their vendor locations around town starting the week of Jan. 4. Many retailers are first come, first served and will not accept pre-orders due to high demand and limited quantities.

One helpful tip for customers is to find out king cake delivery days and times from your nearest vendors in advance. A good rule is calling the retailer to find availability in advance to avoid a blank trip.

King cake lovers can schedule online orders for local pickup of the popular item, available in original cinnamon, cream cheese, pecan, strawberry, coconut and almond varieties. However, at the time of this writing, local pickup days at the bakery are minimal.

Dong Phuong also launches a beer collaboration with Urban South Brewery to kick off Carnival. These limited-edition beers, called Carnival Time, come in three flavors inspired by the popular king cake brand.

The beer comes in a sour ale with king cake flavor, strawberry-filled king cake flavor, and a coconut creme king cake flavor. The brew comes available in four-packs in New Orleans retailers and at Urban South’s taproom in four-packs and single cans.

The lightly-sweet, super-flaky king cake from Dong Phuong Bakery, based in New Orleans East, has surged in popularity throughout the area — especially since winning a James Beard award in 2018.

Dong Phuong started creating its iconic king cakes in 2008, known for its brioche dough with scalloped edges and cream cheese-based icing.

Owner Huong Tran and her husband immigrated to New Orleans from Vietnam and established the bakery more than 30 years ago.

For more information, visit Dong Phuong’s website.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.