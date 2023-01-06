BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans rapper Rob49 among 10 shot at Miami restaurant during video shoot

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/WSVN) - New Orleans rapper Rob49 is among at least 10 injured in a shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant Thursday night (Jan. 5), according to multiple reports.

Miami Gardens police responded to the shooting outside The Licking restaurant, which is reportedly co-owned by DJ Khaled, just before 8 p.m., where multiple people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Fox News. Police have not confirmed the number of injured, though sources told the local Fox affiliate WSVN 7News that more than 10 people were wounded.

Rob49 reportedly among 10 injured in a shooting outside of The Licking in Miami Gardens.
Rob49 reportedly among 10 injured in a shooting outside of The Licking in Miami Gardens.(WSVN)

Police said an altercation started at a different location and eventually ended at the restaurant.

Rob49 was live on Instagram about two hours before the shooting with French Montana, C.E.D. Mogul, and an entourage of people outside of the restaurant surrounded by luxury cars in the parking lot.

Witnesses tell 7News Rob49 and Montana were filming a music video in the area.

Rapper French Montana performs at the David Grutman Experience during the South Beach Wine and...
Rapper French Montana performs at the David Grutman Experience during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Miami. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)(Scott Roth | Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

C.E.D. Mogul said he came out to watch Montana shoot the video, and at one point, someone in the crowd watching the production was robbed of his watch, keys, and wallet.

“[He asked to] call his mother and see if we can get spare car keys and make sure, you know, he’s OK, and then the gunshots went off,” said Mogul, “at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle.”

C.E.D. Mogul said he was watching French Montana and Rob49 shooting a music video and at some...
C.E.D. Mogul said he was watching French Montana and Rob49 shooting a music video and at some point a person in the crowd was robbed, which caused the situation to escalate.(WSVN)

Graphic videos posted to Twitter showed a chaotic scene, including at least two victims lying in pools of blood, and first responders administering aid amidst a chorus of police lights and sirens.

“I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’” said Mogul. “When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”

Paramedics airlifted four victims to a local trauma center. 7News cameras captured crews wheeling two of the victim into the hospital on stretchers where awaiting doctors began treatment immediately.

One of the victims is reportedly in critical condition, the other patients’ conditions are unknown.

Rob49′s status is unknown.

A spokesperson for The Licking said they were unaware that the rapper was filming in their back parking lot until just before the incident. They do not know what happened and are cooperating with the police.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

