Nicondra: Beautiful start to the weekend, rain Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Carnival is upon us. The weather was spectacular for folks lined up to get their first taste of King Cake across the region. Expect pleasant conditions for the King’s Day festivities into the evening. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s through the afternoon under sunny skies. Clear conditions continue into the evening with overnight lows falling into the 50s and a few 40s north. Saturday looks great again, but we will see more moisture as southeasterly winds bring in an onshore flow. That moisture fuels showers and a few heavy down pours with a fontal passage Sunday. No big temperature swings, but early clouds and lingering showers will keep it a bit cooler on Monday before rebounding back to the mid to upper 60s next week.

