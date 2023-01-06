NOPD arrest a suspect in connection with the murder of Brandon “Boogie B’ Montrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of local New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell, police say.

Officials say U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart, accused of killing Montrell outside of a Rouses on Baronne Street.

Cowart was located in Houston and will be extradited to New Orleans to face the second-degree murder charge.

Montrell was shot and killed on December 23 as he sat inside his vehicle in the Barrone Street Rouses parking lot.

He gained popularity for his videos on social media, including the New Orleans “Hood History” series.

Montrell’s “Hood History” series of comedic videos about New Orleans figures, places and culture had won him a large audience on social media. He most recently was pursuing his entertainment career in Los Angeles but had returned home for the holidays.

Related coverage

“My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Montrell’s mother Sherilyn Price said in a statement released by family attorney Juan LaFonta.

“He’s the victim of decades of neglect that have left New Orleans’ youth with no hope for a future and with no real fear of consequences. It’s past time for leaders in our city and all over to do their jobs. It matters who the president is, who the governor is, and who the mayor is. Leaders create opportunities – including the opportunity to live in peace without fear of random violence.”

Montrell was born in New Orleans but spent part of his childhood in Tampa before returning to Louisiana, the statement said. Montrell graduated Bonnabel High School and attended Delgado Community College.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.