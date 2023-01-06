Sunny into the weekend but rain come Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You just can’t beat this weather in January as sunny skies continue to dominate the forecast to go along with pleasant temperatures.

It’s going to be another sun filled day today as we round out the work week on your Friday. That sun and lack of wind will allow us to warm nicely into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Low humidity makes even the above-normal temperatures feel quite nice.

Rinse and repeat is what we will do with the forecast heading into the weekend. Saturday may bring a few clouds to the sky and get a bit warmer but overall it’s going to be a nice start to the weekend. The problem is Sunday when a weak front slides into the area from the west. That will yield a good shot at shower activity which may make for a gloomy end to the weekend. Rain chances for Sunday remain around 60%.

Looking ahead to next week, clouds and showers could linger into Monday but the big story will remain our lack of strong cold fronts as we’re back to near 70 for most of the week.

