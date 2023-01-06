BBB Accredited Business
Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond.

Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.

The same suspect is believed to have been involved in the burglary of the Subway on Airport Road on the same night.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity or arrest of the individual in question is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

