FAN EXPO weekend welcomes stars and enthusiasts to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FAN EXPO NOLA returned this Friday, January 6, with a star studded lineup of actors, artists and other notable names in pop culture.

Legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead franchise), Matthew Lewis (“Neville Longbottom”) and Bonnie Wright (“Ginny Weasley” of the Harry Potter franchise, Christina Ricci (“Addams Family,” “Wednesday”), Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian,” “Breaking Bad”), Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” “Predator”), and the “Stranger Things” duo of Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien are just some of the leading celebrity guests scheduled to attend the expo at the Morial Convention Center.

Whether young, old or somewhere in the middle, there’s something for all ages.

“The actors, the shopping, we want to see some smash bros. tournaments,” said Josh Astley of Slidell who dressed up in costume with his two children.

“So the pink bunny suit probably throws it off, but growing up my family was really in to horror,” said Astley.

“So I’m interested to see some of the comic book artists who do horror.”

Last year saw a slightly dialed back version of the Fan Expo due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this year brought out more stars like “The Fonz” himself, legendary actor Henry Winkler, who chose to interview himself for FOX 8 News.

“OK so this is FOX 8? I’m fine, thank you very much. So what are you doing here? Well, I love New Orleans,” said Winkler.

From the main stream to the obscure, the annual convention has something to offer everyone and it’s a place where “being nerdy” is a term of endearment.

Dr. Travis Langley is a writer who focuses on the psychology of some of the most popular fictional characters and super heroes to help people how better understand themselves.

“I could talk about the same stuff, through fictional examples,” said Dr. Langley.

“Like Bruce Wayne (Batman) seeing his parents murdered. They’ll stay with me and they’ll learn the psychology more than they would if I was talking about real examples.”

Langley says no matter what you’re into, the Fan Expo is the perfect place to be yourself.

“The “con” in the word convention is about convening and interacting. My favorite stuff is just chatting with people,” said Langley.

The FAN EXPO NOLA will remain open through Sunday, January 8, with the doors opening at 10 am.

