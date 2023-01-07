Lafourche authorities investigating homicide in Raceland

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death Friday night (Jan. 7) in Raceland, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed. Sheriff Craig Webre’s office described the victim as “a man in his late 20s,” who was found on Market Street. No other information was disclosed.

Witnesses described hearing about six gunshots sometime around 11:40 p.m.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers Bayou Region at (800) 743-7433.

