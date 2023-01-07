BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Lafourche authorities investigating homicide in Raceland

A man in his late 20s was found shot to death Friday night (Jan. 6) in Raceland, the Lafourche...
A man in his late 20s was found shot to death Friday night (Jan. 6) in Raceland, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death Friday night (Jan. 7) in Raceland, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed. Sheriff Craig Webre’s office described the victim as “a man in his late 20s,” who was found on Market Street. No other information was disclosed.

Witnesses described hearing about six gunshots sometime around 11:40 p.m.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers Bayou Region at (800) 743-7433.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice

Latest News

A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 7) in the 1600 block of Marigny Street in the...
Man found shot to death early Saturday in St. Roch neighborhood
'Marvel Zombies' comic book artist Arthur Sudyam visits Fox 8 before Fan Expo New Orleans
'Marvel Zombies' comic book artist Arthur Sudyam visits Fox 8 before Fan Expo New Orleans
So many king cakes delivered to Fox 8
So many king cakes delivered to Fox 8
Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Friday told reporters “We’re going to make progress today; we’re going...
League of Women Voters urges the House to choose a speaker; McCarthy inches toward 218 votes