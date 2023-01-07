BBB Accredited Business
Man found shot to death early Saturday in St. Roch neighborhood

A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 7) in the 1600 block of Marigny Street in the...
A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 7) in the 1600 block of Marigny Street in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 7) in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

The NOPD said the adult male victim was found dead from a single gunshot wound around 1:33 a.m., in the 1600 block of Marigny Street. The department released no other information about the incident.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Michael Polukis at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

