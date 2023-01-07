BBB Accredited Business
Man shot to death early Saturday by resident in St. Roch neighborhood

A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 7) in the 1600 block of Marigny Street in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 7) by a resident he allegedly confronted in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The 38-year-old victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed.

The NOPD said the victim approached a resident who was taking out his trash at 1:33 a.m. in the 1600 block of Marigny Street. Police said the resident told them an argument ensued and the resident “felt threatened by a weapon, at which time he shot the victim once.”

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police did not explain whether the two men knew each other, nor divulge the type of weapon with which the dead man allegedly threatened the resident.

Though the NOPD has initially classified the incident as a “murder by shooting,” no arrest has been announced.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Michael Polukis at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

