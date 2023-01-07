Nicondra: Rain moves in for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a spectacular Saturday the second half of the weekend gets off to a less than stellar start. Sunday will be a bit warmer and more humid with southeasterly winds having pumped in more moisture for the last 48 hours. An approaching cold front is expected to tap into that moisture as fuel for a line of heavy showers and rain that will move across the region from west to east beginning early in the day. The line should move through rather quickly with some opportunity for dry hours later in the afternoon. Temperatures will start off mild in the middle 50s near 60 ahead of the front, but with clouds and rain early the temperature spread for the day should be minimal so highs will likely top out in the middle 60s. Monday we will dry out early, but see a quick return on moisture opening the door for a few showers to linger as the boundary will stall just to the south in the Gulf of Mexico.

