BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Officials perform necropsy on Pass Christian beach where fin whale washed ashore

A dead whale was spotted offshore in Pass Christian Saturday morning.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A dead whale was spotted offshore in Pass Christian Saturday morning.

Researchers with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) initially believed it was a Rice’s whale, a highly endangered species and a rare find. However, further investigation found that it was actually a fin whale.

The species is the second-largest of its kind behind only the blue whale. Unlike the Rice’s whale, which is typically found in the Gulf of Mexico, fin whales are migratory and often move towards the poles during feeding seasons, leading them to be found all over the world.

“Once we pulled the whale out of the water, we were able to see the anatomical features,” IMMS Director Dr. Moby Solangi said. “That helped NOAA decide it was a fin whale. Of course, they will be doing genetical analysis.”

This is the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, the most recent being in Texas during December of 2012.

IMMS, NOAA and other local, state and federal agencies worked to pull it to shore for testing. The discovery comes just three days after a dead dolphin washed up on the same beach.

Officials work to pull the whale in.
Officials work to pull the whale in.(staff)

Scientists will perform a necropsy, which is an autopsy for animals, at 7 a.m. Sunday morning to find out its cause of death and to learn more about the unique sea creature.

“[The whale] appears to be an young adult, but several scientists are arriving to assist in the necropsy who could give us a better assessment,” said Solangi.

Solangi said it was originally discovered by a beachgoer who notified authorities.

The whale is monitored by law enforcement, and officials ask the public not to go near the carcass as it is a health hazard.

“Of course, we’d just like to learn from this,” Pass Christian mayor Jimmy Rafferty said. “You know, how could this happen? What could be done to prevent it and so forth? But I think it’s really just a great learning experience.”

FIn whale on Pass Christian beach
FIn whale on Pass Christian beach(submitted: Carrie)

Fin whales are endangered and protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice

Latest News

Saints finish season 7-10
Deuce McAllister and Sean Fazende recap the Saints biggest offseason questions
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
Denver Broncos request permission to interview Sean Payton as their head coach
Both schools return some big-time talent in 2023
Garland Gillen recaps memorable seasons for Tulane and LSU Football
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Mel Gibson dropped from Endymion
Mel Gibson dropped from Endymion