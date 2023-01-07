BBB Accredited Business
Slidell woman killed Friday night in I-12 accident near Lacombe

A three-vehicle crash Friday night (Jan. 6) on I-12 near Lacombe claimed the life of...
A three-vehicle crash Friday night (Jan. 6) on I-12 near Lacombe claimed the life of 56-year-old Melissa Cannata of Slidell, Louisiana State Police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - A 56-year-old Slidell woman was killed Friday night (Jan. 7) in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 12 near Lacombe, the Louisiana State Police said.

Authorities identified the victim as Melissa Cannata.

According to police, Cannata was not wearing a seat belt while driving her 2019 Kia Sportage eastbound on I-12 near Louisiana Highway 434 shortly before 8 p.m.

Investigators said that, for reasons still under investigation, Cannata’s car rear-ended a 2017 Honda Civic it was trailing on the interstate. The impact reduced the Kia’s speed significantly, police said, and a 2018 International 18-wheeler that was following the two cars was not able to avoid striking Cannata’s Kia, knocking the car off the roadway to the right, where it struck a tree.

Cannata sustained serious injuries in the crash and died at a hospital, state police said. The drivers of the Honda and 18-wheeler were properly restrained by seat belts and not injured.

State police said that impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were collected from all three drivers for testing.

