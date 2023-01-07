VIDEO: Migrant slammed to ground by border patrol agent

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) - Video shows a border patrol agent lifting and slamming a migrant to the ground outside of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso, Texas.

The agent is then seen placing their leg on the man’s back.

The agent had been walking a migrant to the doors when the migrant turned to face him leading to the encounter.

The deputy director of the center says this all started when the man stepped out for a smoke break.

The center says they do not know if the man was documented or undocumented or why the migrant had been approached by agents to begin with.

“Although at the moment we do not have all the details of what occurred during this incident, CBP takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, investigates thoroughly, and holds employees accountable when policies are violated,” U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said.

Ray Tullis, the founder of the Opportunity Center says the center has had a respectful and long-standing working relationship with law enforcement.

The center says the incident “raises concerns for the well-being of the individual taken into custody and all the guests receiving services in our homeless programs.”

