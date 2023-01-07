Warm and sunny start to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunny skies and southerly winds will warm our highs into the mid 70s Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

A weather system will move through by the end of the weekend bringing rainfall and a few stronger storms. Rain will linger into the beginning of the work week. The cold front associated with the system will drop temperatures back to low 60s by Monday with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

We stay dry through midweek, warming back up into the low 70s by Thursday before another system makes its way through. Rain and storms will be possible once again with another cooldown into the high 50s with sun by Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.