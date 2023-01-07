BBB Accredited Business
Warm and sunny start to the weekend

Rain returns by the end
Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunny skies and southerly winds will warm our highs into the mid 70s Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

A weather system will move through by the end of the weekend bringing rainfall and a few stronger storms. Rain will linger into the beginning of the work week. The cold front associated with the system will drop temperatures back to low 60s by Monday with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

We stay dry through midweek, warming back up into the low 70s by Thursday before another system makes its way through. Rain and storms will be possible once again with another cooldown into the high 50s with sun by Friday.

