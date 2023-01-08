1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Harvey bar early Sunday

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was killed and a male juvenile injured in a double shooting early Sunday (Jan. 8) outside a Manhattan Boulevard bar, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The identity and age of the slain man were not immediately disclosed, nor were the age or condition of the wounded minor.

The JPSO said deputies responded to the bar in the 2000 block of Manhattan Boulevard around 6:15 a.m. They found the dead man and the wounded juvenile down in the parking lot, each having been shot at least once.

It was not immediately clear whether the victims had shot each other, or were struck by gunfire from someone else. The JPSO said it had no motive or suspect information “for release at this time.”

Anyone with information on the double shooting is asked to contact the JPSO’s Homicide section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.