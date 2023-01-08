2 shot Sunday morning in New Orleans, 1 victim dies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gunfire continued to crack through the Sunday morning calm in New Orleans, with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East and another victim driving himself to the hospital after being shot in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The first shooting was reported around 7:34 a.m. An unidentified male victim reportedly was shot while in a vehicle near Poland and North Claiborne avenues in the St. Claude area. The victim left the scene but eventually showed up at the emergency room of University Medical Center to seek treatment.

Less than two hours later, the city’s fourth homicide victim in about 11 hours was reported by the NOPD.

The department provided scant details about the killing, saying only that a male victim was fatally shot in the 7800 block of Sand Street in the far eastern edge of Little Woods. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by New Orleans EMS personnel, but his age and identity have not been disclosed.

Sunday’s victim’s death comes on the heels of a triple homicide on Banks Street discovered Saturday night around 11 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.