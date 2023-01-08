BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says

The NOPD said three male victims were found shot to death Saturday night (Jan. 7) in the 3300...
The NOPD said three male victims were found shot to death Saturday night (Jan. 7) in the 3300 block of Banks Street in Mid-City.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said.

The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.

Video posted to social media by a resident in the area showed the crime scene centered around a dark pickup truck sitting near the center median.

Anyone with information on the triple homicide is asked to contact NOPD detective Shondell Fields at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed

Latest News

The City of Bogalusa has a new mayor, Tyrin Truong
The City of Bogalusa has a new mayor, Tyrin Truong
A 56-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in St. Tammany
A 56-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in St. Tammany
The 3-day Fan Expo comes to the Convention Center for comic lovers
The 3-day Fan Expo comes to the Convention Center for comic lovers
50 years ago, New Orleans made headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown...
50 years ago, New Orleans made headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown hotel