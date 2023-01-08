3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said.

The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.

Just saw the tail end of a shooting from my porch. Looks like three people dead. Avoid Banks St if you’re in Mid City. pic.twitter.com/oP3LeFtpFX — evanem (@evanempdx) January 8, 2023

Video posted to social media by a resident in the area showed the crime scene centered around a dark pickup truck sitting near the center median.

Anyone with information on the triple homicide is asked to contact NOPD detective Shondell Fields at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

