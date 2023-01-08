BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Doncic delivers triple-double to lead Mavs past Pelicans, 127-117

Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels, left, attempts to defend Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic...
Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels, left, attempts to defend Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic (77) during New Orleans' 127-117 loss Saturday (Jan. 7) in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)(Richard W. Rodriguez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, Christian Wood added 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans, 127-117, on Saturday night (Jan. 7).

Dallas raced to a 34-15 lead after one quarter. Wood took charge early, scoring nine of the Mavericks’ first 13 points. Doncic started slowly, then had his team’s final 11 points to finish the period with 14 points.

Doncic didn’t pretend that he wasn’t aware of his triple double.

“I mean, they are right there on the board, so I am very aware,” he said.

The Pelicans — who have lost four of five — missed all nine 3-point attempts in the first quarter, when New Orleans made just 6 of 26 field-goal attempts.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points for Dallas, Jaden Hardy had 15 and Spencer Dinwiddie 12. The Mavericks have won eight of nine games.

New Orleans played without its three leading scorers — Zion Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (toe) and C.J. McCollum (rest).

Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans. Naji Marshall scored 24 points and Herbert Jones had 16. Valanciunas was questionable to start the game because of a sprained right hand.

The Pelicans dressed just 12 players. Forward Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) also did not play.

New Orleans plays at Washington on Monday night, the second game of a five-game road trip.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed

Latest News

Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) celebrates with guard Jose Alvarado (15) after scoring some...
Marshall scores career-high 23, but Pelicans fall to Nets, 108-102
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green calls out from the bench in the second half of an...
NBA names Pelicans’ Willie Green Western Conference Coach of the Month for December
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots a 3-pointer against Houston Rockets guard...
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
Pels beat Houston without Ingram, Zion
Pels beat Houston without Ingram, Zion