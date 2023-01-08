BBB Accredited Business
Dreary conditions Sunday as rain moves through

Cooler temperatures start the week
This week's rain
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday will be rainy as showers and storms move through. Overcast conditions will keep temperatures in the high 60s.

By the start of the week we will drop into the high 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Winds shift from the south again midweek bringing us back to the 70s before another weather system on Thursday. Humidity will increase through the week. Storms move through on Thursday clearing out by Friday.

Temperatures by the weekend will be in the 50s.

