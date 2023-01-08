BBB Accredited Business
Two people arrested in Terrebonne Parish for setting a preschool on fire, police say

Tecumseh Norman Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette, 19, have been arrested in connection with an...
Tecumseh Norman Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette, 19, have been arrested in connection with an arson that occurred on Dec. 26(Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Office)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TERREBONNE PARISH (WVUE) - Two people were arrested for setting a preschool on fire in Houma, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.

On Monday (Dec. 26), the Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to a call in the 700 block of Enterprise Drive regarding a fire at a commercial building under construction. Upon arrival, TPSO identified the building as the future home of Pelican Point Preschool.

Investigators located evidence that the fire was intentionally set.

TPSO detectives obtained video surveillance footage which led to the discovery of a potential vehicle of interest in the investigation. Further investigation led to the discovery of two persons of interest, Tecumseh Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette, 19, both residents of Gray.

Chaisson was already arrested and jailed for a crime unrelated to the arson. On Friday (Jan. 6), Lirette was found and brought in for questioning about the incident.

During the interview, Lirette informed detectives that Chaisson entered the building and stole items before committing the arson. The information led to a search warrant on the vehicle used during the crime and the shared residence of Chaisson and Lirette.

Detectives attempted to interview Chaisson, but he refused to speak with authorities.

Chaisson was booked with simple burglary of a business and arson. He remains jailed on a $200,00 bond. Lirette was arrested and booked with principal to simple burglary and principal to arson. She has a bond set at $100,000.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are likely. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is urged to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (985) 876-2500.

