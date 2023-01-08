‘We are honored:’ Hammond nursing home resident named honorary sheriff’s deputy

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office made a nursing home resident’s dream come true by naming him an honorary sheriff’s deputy.

The special honor was given to Christopher Lanclos, 57, during a ceremony with deputies at the Hammond Nursing Home in Tangipahoa Parish.

“This moment created so much joy for Chris and our entire HNH family,” said Michelle Naquin, one of the owners of the nursing home. “Now that he’s officially an honorary sheriff’s deputy, we will all have to be on our best behavior. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room.”

The nursing home’s owners reached out to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards to share Lanclos’ story.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the owners of the nursing home said Lanclos had long dreamed of becoming a law enforcement officer. They added that his dream was inspired by his own father’s service as a police officer in the Lafayette area.

The nursing home’s owners said Lanclos took so much pride in his dream that he even designed a custom wheelchair with a gold embroidered badge on the back. They said the badge has the words “HNH Sheriff’s Deputy” on it.

“When I learned of Chris’s love and desire to be in law enforcement, it was the least we could do,” Sheriff Edwards said. “We are honored and humbled to make this possible for Christopher.”

