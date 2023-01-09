BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

$15 million lottery ticket sold in tiny town of Luck

It is the biggest lottery win in the small town’s history, and no one knows who the lucky Luck resident is. (Source: WCCO)
By Adam Duxter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCK, Wisc. (WCCO) – Wisconsin has a new multi-millionaire after a $15.1 million lottery ticket was sold in the town of Luck Wednesday.

It is the biggest lottery win in the small town’s history, and no one knows who the lucky Luck resident is.

“Somebody was lucky,” store manager Paul Wondra said in disbelief.

With a population of just over 1,100 people, certainly, someone knows the winner – but it’s a mystery for now.

Some residents said the tiny town is very community-oriented and hope the winner would use the money to help some of the businesses in the area.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice

Latest News

The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this...
Emergency room staff win $1 million Powerball prize
More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England...
Damar Hamlin’s toy drive surpasses $8.5 million
Saints finish season 7-10
Deuce McAllister and Sean Fazende recap the Saints biggest offseason questions
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit