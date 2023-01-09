2 dead in Luling following possible domestic incident, sheriff says

LULING (WVUE) - Two people are dead after what authorities say could have been a possible domestic incident early Monday (Jan. 9) morning.

The St. Charles Sheriff’s Office says that they have been working the scene in the 200 block of 4th Street since the early morning hours.

Authorities offered few initial details but said that they believe that there was no threat to the public related to the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.