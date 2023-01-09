BBB Accredited Business
2 dead in Luling following possible domestic incident, sheriff says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LULING (WVUE) - Two people are dead after what authorities say could have been a possible domestic incident early Monday (Jan. 9) morning.

The St. Charles Sheriff’s Office says that they have been working the scene in the 200 block of 4th Street since the early morning hours.

Authorities offered few initial details but said that they believe that there was no threat to the public related to the incident.

