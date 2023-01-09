BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

50 years since hotel sniper Mark Essex terrorized downtown New Orleans in 1973

By Lauren McCoy
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 50 years ago, New Orleans made national headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown hotel.

Local historian and filmmaker, Royd Anderson takes a look back at how Howard Johnson’s sniper incident changed the course of the city’s history.

23-year-old Mark Essex was a black nationalist who enlisted in the navy and went awol. Essex decided he wanted to go on a killing spree.

“He was 5′4″. He was in the Navy. He got into some trouble there. He was being picked on and bullied. Systemic racism was one of the faults that caused him to do this. Shortly after that at southern university, there was the shooting where two students were killed... they were shot by the Sheriff’s Office, and that made him cross the line,” said filmmaker and Louisiana history teacher, Royd Anderson

“There was a firefighter that lost his arm... there was a newlywed that was in town from Wisconsin, a doctor, that was killed as well.”

Anderson says Essex killed nine, including five officers with the New Orleans Police Department and injured 12 others in this racially-motivated attack.

“It was a planned attack. He had a map of New Orleans, of the Howard Johnson, circled. It actually culminated before on New Year’s. He killed two other officers on New Year’s Eve, and then a week later was the Howard Johnson’s tragedy,” he said.

Essex was finally stopped, thanks to Lt. Col. Charles Pittman, a U.S. Marine.

Anderson says Essex was shot more than 200 times, and this incident changed how police handled these situations, not just in the city, but across the nation.

He says this is a day that should not, and will not be forgotten.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed

Latest News

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Three suspects arrested in connection with downtown car break-ins, police say
The City of Bogalusa has a new mayor, Tyrin Truong
Bogalusa’s new mayor, Tyrin Truong, gets sworn into office
Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Marine Division searches for man in Lake Pontchartrain after empty boat found