After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Panthers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Saints stumble in snoozefest

When two mediocre teams meet with nothing on the line in the final game of the season, you get what we all saw Sunday inside the Superdome. Seriously, how bad was that football game? The Saints and Panthers, frankly, looked like two 7-10 football teams.

In saying that, the Saints should not only have won, but won big. They opened the game with a flawless eight-play drive that featured four rushes and four passes that ended with an Andy Dalton to Chris Olave touchdown pass. At the time it felt like that would be the start of a dominant effort. Instead, it was the last points they would score all game despite being on the Panthers end of the field most of the first half.

As they’ve done all season, the Saints simply couldn’t finish or take advantage of multiple opportunities. In the second quarter, Dalton missed a wide open Taysom Hill in the end zone. Two plays later, Wil Lutz missed a 44-yard field goal. On their next drive, they got to the Panthers 20-yard line and went for it on 4th & 1, only to have Alvin Kamara stuffed for a loss.

When Tyrann Mathieu picked off Sam Darnold near the end of the half, he returned it to the Saints’ 43-yard line. Three plays later, Dalton hit Olave for a first down at Carolina’s 24-yard line, but Olave fumbled the ball on a second effort right back over to the Panthers.

Defensively, they picked off Darnold twice and allowed five completions all game long. Yet, somehow the Saints ended up on the losing end despite stretches of dominant football. That’s what happens when a team lets another hang around in the NFL.

Take Two: Silver lining to loss

Closing the season with a four-game win streak would have been a nice way to head into the offseason. However, how much would that win streak show a bit of fool’s gold when entering the critical evaluation needed after a season like this?

Probably not much. But for the Saints, that will no longer be a problem that have to worry about. The ugly finish now forces the issue. Therein lies the silver lining with the loss.

The truth is going out the way they did, especially after their best stretch of the season, makes significant decisions much clearer.

Take Three: Significant questions surround this team

Every offseason brings change to an organization. Nothing stays exactly the same. But this year the Saints shouldn’t be in the mindset of mild tweaks. There is no way they can run it back with just a few changes here and there. Whether they like it or not, this organization needs more wholesale type moves.

Even if it’s unlikely head Dennis Allen loses his job, he’ll have to make major changes on his staff. Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael could be the biggest name to go. The offense took a major step back and is in need of retooling. Carmichael would be the top one, but he likely won’t be alone on staff.

Roster wise, no other decision will be more important than quarterback. This team will never be a true contender until they find the guy at the game’s most important position. Dalton was never brought here to be the starter, yet the team turned to him for 14 games. The team went 6-8 in those games. There certainly were some positive moments, but overall he’s at the point of his career where he’s best as a spot starter or bridge guy to a younger player. Jameis Winston became an afterthought after week three. Whether it was truly injury or just performance, the Saints never went back to who they originally slated to be their starting quarterback this season. Winston’s future is likely not here in New Orleans.

Quarterback is just one piece of the roster puzzle, elsewhere there ended being a huge miscalculation as well. Several big names and mainstays the team was counting either showed significant signs of age, underwhelmed or succumbed to injury. To be fair there are some that still proved they had some left in the tank but their production may not match their price.

Bottom line, 7-10 isn’t anywhere near good enough, and there should be big changes coming both with players and coaches.

Take Four: The ghost of Sean Payton

Sean Payton will dominate the news cycle over the next couple of days/weeks. He’s the biggest name on the coaching market this offseason, and where he goes next will obviously have a significant impact on the Saints organization with the compensation they’ll ultimately receive.

But there’s a bigger reality at play. Payton coaching next season elsewhere is the best thing that can happen for the Saints this offseason.

Obviously, the assets they receive will be crucial. But deeper than that, maybe it’s because he was so visible this season working in television and going on every podcast imaginable or maybe it was because of the unique circumstances with his contract, but it felt like Payton’s presence still hovered around the organization despite not being there. Whether the Saints realized it or not, there was a feeling of trying to hold on to an era that’s officially over.

That must change going forward. The only way to ensure that it does is if Payton has a head coaching job next season.

Take Five: Other Observations

Another factor in take four is the hope that some still hold that Payton could return to New Orleans. The longer he goes without a coaching job, the longer that hope, as unlikely as it may be, lingers.

It wasn’t all bad in 2022. Younger players like Chris Olave, Pete Werner, Kaden Elliss, Juwan Johnson, Alontae Taylor, Rashid Shaheed and Cesar Ruiz emerged. It will be interesting to see which of these become complementary pieces and which ones can be franchise cornerstones.

Marcus Davenport’s last play as a Saint could very well have been an ejection.

Wil Lutz missed eight field goals this season. Lutz did not have the bounce back year many had hoped for.

One major position of need going forward is at defensive tackle.

Buckle up, a busy offseason is ahead.

