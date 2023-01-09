Bogalusa’s new mayor, Tyrin Truong, gets sworn into office

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The city of Bogalusa has a new mayor following the inauguration of Tyrin Truong.

In a speech, the 23-year-old leader thanked the voters and said he saw the vision of a better, more prosperous Bogalusa. He went on to talk about the city’s accomplishments and all of its contributions to modern music and art.

Truong defeated the former sitting mayor Wendy Perrette on Nov. 8 of last year.

