BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bogalusa’s new mayor, Tyrin Truong, gets sworn into office

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The city of Bogalusa has a new mayor following the inauguration of Tyrin Truong.

In a speech, the 23-year-old leader thanked the voters and said he saw the vision of a better, more prosperous Bogalusa. He went on to talk about the city’s accomplishments and all of its contributions to modern music and art.

Truong defeated the former sitting mayor Wendy Perrette on Nov. 8 of last year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed

Latest News

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Marine Division searches for man in Lake Pontchartrain after empty boat found
Tecumseh Norman Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette, 19, have been arrested in connection with an...
Two people arrested in Terrebonne Parish for setting a preschool on fire, police say
Two more people were shot in New Orleans early Sunday morning (Jan. 8), including one fatally,...
2 shot Sunday morning in New Orleans, 1 victim dies