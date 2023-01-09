BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Dry skies through mid-week; rain returns Thursday

Bruce: Dry for now; rain returns Thursday
Bruce: Dry for now; rain returns Thursday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cool start to the week quickly turns around as temperatures climb into the high 60s Tuesday, jumping to the mid 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

A storm system will move into the region Thursday. Rain and storms will be possible in the area throughout the day. This is a short lived system, but will bring cooler air in behind it.

Friday will be much drier, and colder. Temperatures will be in the 50s for our highs with lows in the 30s and 40s.

