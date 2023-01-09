BBB Accredited Business
A cool feel to start the week

Highs will stay in the low 60s today
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend ended on a nasty, wet note but this week in weather is looking fairly quiet.

Now we do have a chill in the air to start the week and those cool conditions will be the story for your Monday. The cool, damp feel is allowing for some patchy fog or mist to develop this morning. By afternoon, a mixture of sun and clouds is expected with highs in the low 60s.

As the week goes on, expect the warmth to quickly return to the region. Highs will jump back close to 70 on Tuesday followed by the middle 70s come Wednesday. This leads us into our next storm chance which arrives on Thursday. Right now this upcoming front will be in and out so the storm threat will be a quick one.

Once the late week front departs, it back to a January chill for a day or two.

