Father and son shot dead in Luling following argument, sheriff says

LULING (WVUE) - A father and son were fatally shot in Luling following an argument that turned deadly just after midnight on Monday (Jan. 9) morning, according to the St. Charles sheriff’s office.

Authorities say that a 35-year-old man was found dead in the bedroom hallway of a home in the 200 block of 4th Street and that his 74-year-old father was found dead on the bed in an adjacent bedroom with two gunshot wounds to the lower stomach, one to the upper chest, and one to his right arm.

A woman who was in the home at the time of the argument identified herself to deputies as the wife of the 74-year-old man and was the person that placed the call to responders about an argument that had turned deadly. She told detectives that she heard the two arguing and when she entered the room, she saw the son standing over the father while he was sitting up in bed. She told detectives that she then heard three “booms” and attempted to administer first aid to the father. That’s when she heard another gunshot and found the son laying on the floor in the hallway, she told authorities.

Detectives say that they found a handgun on the bed next to the father and multiple casings on the floor. A semi-automatic handgun was also found at the feet of the son in the hallway.

The St. Charles sheriff’s office says that the matter is still subject to an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 985-783-6807.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.