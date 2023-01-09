BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Father and son shot dead in Luling following argument, sheriff says

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LULING (WVUE) - A father and son were fatally shot in Luling following an argument that turned deadly just after midnight on Monday (Jan. 9) morning, according to the St. Charles sheriff’s office.

Authorities say that a 35-year-old man was found dead in the bedroom hallway of a home in the 200 block of 4th Street and that his 74-year-old father was found dead on the bed in an adjacent bedroom with two gunshot wounds to the lower stomach, one to the upper chest, and one to his right arm.

A woman who was in the home at the time of the argument identified herself to deputies as the wife of the 74-year-old man and was the person that placed the call to responders about an argument that had turned deadly. She told detectives that she heard the two arguing and when she entered the room, she saw the son standing over the father while he was sitting up in bed. She told detectives that she then heard three “booms” and attempted to administer first aid to the father. That’s when she heard another gunshot and found the son laying on the floor in the hallway, she told authorities.

Detectives say that they found a handgun on the bed next to the father and multiple casings on the floor. A semi-automatic handgun was also found at the feet of the son in the hallway.

The St. Charles sheriff’s office says that the matter is still subject to an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 985-783-6807.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice

Latest News

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
For many, the Popeye’s viral vine kid will be immortalized in internet comments sections for...
Popeye’s viral meme kid now a college football player
A kid that was once a viral social media star on the now-defunct video platform Vine, is now a...
Popeye’s viral Vine kid grows up to win football state championship
popeyes kid
Popeyes meme kid