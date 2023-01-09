BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former House speaker Hubbard released from prison

Mike Hubbard
Mike Hubbard(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has been released from prison after serving more than two years an ethics conviction.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Hubbard was released from Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, the day his sentence was set to end.

The Republican was one of the state’s most powerful politicians until the ethics conviction ended his political career.

Hubbard was the architect of the GOP’s takeover of the Alabama Legislature in 2010 and became elected House speaker soon after Republicans won control.

Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain business clients.

A jury in 2016 convicted Hubbard of 12 charges, but half of those were overturned on appeal.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice

Latest News

Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) and Chris Moore (41) battle for a rebound during the second half...
Bulldogs surprise No. 22 Auburn 76-64 in White’s SEC opener
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) rebounds against Mississippi during the first half of an...
Miller, Sears lead No. 7 Alabama past Mississippi, 84-62
Mississippi governor seeks 2nd term as qualifying opens
Alabama NCAA college football juniors Jahmyr Gibbs, from left, Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce...
Alabama’s Young, Anderson, Gibbs, Branch declare for draft