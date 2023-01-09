Jury selection begins in federal trial of former First NBC Bank figures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jury selection began Monday (Jan. 9) in the federal bank fraud and conspiracy trial of two leading figures in the 2017 collapse of First NBC Bank.

The former bank’s founder -- Ashton Ryan Jr. -- and co-defendant Fred Beebe face charges in a 49-count indictment related to the bank’s failure, which led to nearly $1 billion in losses for federal regulators. Their trial in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon is expected to last between three and five weeks.

The defendants are accused of conspiring to defraud the bank between 2006-17. They are accused of repeatedly extending loans to borrowers they knew lacked the means to repay without relying on additional loans to keep current. The conspiracy counts allege they worked to disguise the true financial status of certain borrowers and their troubled loans, and concealed the actual financial condition of the bank from its board, auditors and examiners.

If convicted, Ryan and Beebe face up to 30 years in prison, at least a $1 million fine and up to five years of supervised release.

Related coverage

Superseding indictment handed down for First NBC Bank executives accused of fraud

First NBC founder and CEO, Ashton Ryan, and 3 others indicted for bank fraud, conspiracy

New Orleans area business owner federally charged in First NBC fraud scheme

Three others charged in the case -- former First NBC vice president Robert Calloway, former head credit officer William Burnell and former bank borrower Frank Adolph Jr. -- already pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy.

The sprawling investigation also already led to guilty pleas from six others, while three more defendants are scheduled for trial in April.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.