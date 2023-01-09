BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jury selection begins in federal trial of former First NBC Bank figures

The 2017 collapse of First NBC Bank led to a loss of nearly $1 billion
The 2017 collapse of First NBC Bank led to a loss of nearly $1 billion(NOLA.com)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jury selection began Monday (Jan. 9) in the federal bank fraud and conspiracy trial of two leading figures in the 2017 collapse of First NBC Bank.

The former bank’s founder -- Ashton Ryan Jr. -- and co-defendant Fred Beebe face charges in a 49-count indictment related to the bank’s failure, which led to nearly $1 billion in losses for federal regulators. Their trial in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon is expected to last between three and five weeks.

The defendants are accused of conspiring to defraud the bank between 2006-17. They are accused of repeatedly extending loans to borrowers they knew lacked the means to repay without relying on additional loans to keep current. The conspiracy counts allege they worked to disguise the true financial status of certain borrowers and their troubled loans, and concealed the actual financial condition of the bank from its board, auditors and examiners.

If convicted, Ryan and Beebe face up to 30 years in prison, at least a $1 million fine and up to five years of supervised release.

Related coverage

Superseding indictment handed down for First NBC Bank executives accused of fraud

First NBC founder and CEO, Ashton Ryan, and 3 others indicted for bank fraud, conspiracy

New Orleans area business owner federally charged in First NBC fraud scheme

Three others charged in the case -- former First NBC vice president Robert Calloway, former head credit officer William Burnell and former bank borrower Frank Adolph Jr. -- already pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy.

The sprawling investigation also already led to guilty pleas from six others, while three more defendants are scheduled for trial in April.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023

Latest News

Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by woman protecting her children in Hammond, sheriff says
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Marine Division are searching for a missing man after an empty...
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Lake Pontchartrain
Glen Paul Bourgeois, 74, and Ryan Paul Bourgeois, 35, identified as victims in a murder-suicide...
Father, son dead in Luling murder-suicide following argument, sheriff says
Search underway for missing Lake Pontchartrain boater
Search underway for missing Lake Pontchartrain boater