Loyola Wolf Pack fighting for respect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We felt it was disrespectful to put together a 37-1 season, and no one’s even talking about us a month later,” said Jalen Galloway, a forward for Loyola men’s basketball.

The Loyola Wolf Pack are the reigning national champions, undefeated in conference play, and coming off a big win over the number eight team in the country. But despite all that, they’re still unranked on the season. But head coach Donald Reyes says there’s a shift going on at Loyola.

“Every year throughout the course of a basketball season it transitions from my team to their team and as of last Tuesday it became their team. So the way we move from here on out will be based on how they move every single day,” said Donald Reyes, the Wolf Pack’s first year head coach.

Getting to that point, was a process. There’s been adversity around every corner, starting with a couple early exhibition losses.

“Honestly a month in they were stressed about man we’re not winning, we’re not doing this, we’re not doing that and I’m like guys you’ve been together 30 days, what do you expect?” said Reyes.

From there, the Pack started to click heading into their conference schedule, but it seemed like every game came down to the last possession, with an average margin of victory of five points a game. The good news, there is a silver lining there.

”Those games are bettter than the blowout games because it teaches us things we need to do for later games situations. If we blow teams out we can get away with the little things that we can’t get away with in the tournament, and if we want to go back to the tournament, so we need those games to hold us accountable and keep us sharp,” said Matthew Mondesir, a guard for the Wolf Pack.

They’ve also been bit by the injury bug early in the season.

“We haven’t had the consistent 5, or 7, or 8 guys, it’s been somebody different every single time,” said Reyes.

“We’re not happy that the injuries have happened but in the long run, it might be beneficial to us when we get everyone back, to know that we have 10, 12 guys so if someone needs to step up they can go give us some solid minutes and we can rely on them,” said Jalen Galloway, the Wolf Pack’s leading scorer.

But so far, the Pack has persevered. So all Coach Reyes has to do, is empower his players to lead that pack.

“I’m just there to honestly lend a helping hand and nudge them like hey you know this isn’t our best and this isn’t worth cutting the nets down, if you bring that every single day we’ll be good,” said Reyes.

