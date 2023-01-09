LSU continues building their roster numbers through the transfer portal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU netted 25 players in the early signing period, and is now building depth on the roster through the transfer portal.

The Tigers portal additions sway heavy to the defensive side of the ball so far.

Cornerback is a big need for the Purple and Gold in 2023. They’ve grabbed three corners, and it appears a fourth could be on the way.

LSU landed former Texas A&M star Denver Harris, Southeastern Lion Zy Alexander, and Syracuse’s Duce Chestnut. JK Johnson out of Ohio State recently visited LSU, and has the Tigers on his Twitter profile page as his next playing destination.

The Tigers also possess four new faces on the defensive line: Jordan Jefferson from West Virginia, Jalen Lee out of Florida, Paris Shand from Arizona, and Bradyn Swinson out of Oregon.

On the offensive side of the ball, LSU got Karr alum and Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson. Anderson could also be a valuable asset in the return game.

The Tigers could get in the mix at linebacker with the loss of DeMario Tolan. LSU has three scholarship players at the spot: Harold Perkins, Greg Penn III, and West Weeks.

