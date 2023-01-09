BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man charged with murder after 2 children found shot to death, another held at gunpoint

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m....
According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m. of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown.(WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESTOWN, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) – A Mississippi man killed two young children and held a third at gunpoint until deputies were able to arrest him, officials said.

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m. of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 25-year-old Marquez Griffin holding a child at gunpoint.

Through de-escalation tactics, officials were able to get Griffin to drop the gun. The child was taken to safety and Griffin was arrested.

However, after Griffin was in custody, officials found a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy in the apartment with gunshot wounds.

One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene. The second child was taken to the hospital but also died.

Officials are not yet releasing the names of the victims.

Griffin is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held at the Coahoma County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023

Latest News

The 2017 collapse of First NBC Bank led to a loss of nearly $1 billion
Jury selection begins in federal trial of former First NBC Bank figures
Police said Abby Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is recovering. (Abby...
Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the National Congress...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the...
Lions meet Elmer the porcupine in adorable video
Families say their loved ones had DNR orders placed in their files without their knowledge or...
Playing God