BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Marine Division searches for man in Lake Pontchartrain after empty boat found

(Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Marine Division are searching for a missing man after an empty boat was found in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday (Jan. 8).

Around 8:30 a.m., St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Causeway Police Department about a 12-14 foot Boston Whaler boat floating under the bridge near the 23-mile marker. The boat was unoccupied.

The registered owner of the boat told deputies a friend, 44-year-old Billy Coile of Mandeville, had borrowed the boat to go fishing Saturday (Jan. 7) afternoon. His pickup was located Sunday morning at the Mandeville Harbor.

Deputies with the STPSO Marine Division, with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, searched the lake area between the Mandeville shore and the Causeway bridge until dark Sunday.

The search will resume at daylight on Monday (Jan. 9) morning.

If anyone has information that may help locate Coile, they are asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed

Latest News

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Tecumseh Norman Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette, 19, have been arrested in connection with an...
Two people arrested in Terrebonne Parish for setting a preschool on fire, police say
Two more people were shot in New Orleans early Sunday morning (Jan. 8), including one fatally,...
2 shot Sunday morning in New Orleans, 1 victim dies
One man was killed and a juvenile male wounded in a double shooting early Sunday (Jan. 8)...
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Harvey bar early Sunday