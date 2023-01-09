New Orleans council to consider ordinance requiring security at private parking lots during big events

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Councilman Freddie King is expected to introduce an ordinance to the council in an attempt to curb the car break-ins happening in the CBD during sporting events.

Dozens of cars have been broken into near Caesar’s Superdome and the Smoothie King Center during Saints and Pelicans games. The recent uptick in car burglaries has raised concerns among the NFL and NBA for future events in the city.

King plans to introduce an ordinance Wednesday requiring security be provided at private parking lots and garages an hour before and an hour after big events.

“There’s been a lot of frustration. People are frustrated that they can’t go to a Saints game or a Pelicans game or a concert and enjoy themselves for a couple hours without coming out and realizing that their car has been broken into,” Councilman King says. “Their personal items are stolen, or the car itself is stolen. So we want to put them at ease a little bit with this new legislation.”

The New Orleans Police Department has redeployed additional officers to patrol the areas, according to Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork. She said because some of the lots are privately owned, her department cannot man the lots themselves.

On Sunday, three suspects were arrested; Aldolphus Wilson, 20, Brianzell Edgar, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile.

In the most recent incident, court documents say police were called to the Premium Parking Lot at 1010 Common Street Sunday morning around 9:35 a.m., hours before the Saints’ noon kickoff against the Carolina Panthers. Officers say the three suspects were located in the stairwell of the parking garage. Police also found a screwdriver, hammer, gloves, and two guns.

Five vehicles in that garage had smashed windows and police say it appeared the suspects were trying to steal some of the vehicles as well because the steering columns were busted.

All three were booked on three counts of auto burglary and two counts of attempted auto theft.

Wilson and the juvenile were booked on additional firearm charges.

Wilson’s bond was set at $32,500 and Edgar’s was set at $27,500.

