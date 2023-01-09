BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit

Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.(pandemin/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota.

Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.

Other workers tried to rescue Navarrete and even drained the pit, the Bismarck Tribune reported Friday, but Navarrete died at the scene.

Nabors Industries spokesperson Robin Davidson said a different entity — Devon Energy — owns and operates the site.

“Please know our hearts go out to the family and crews. We are supporting Devon to understand what occurred and what lessons can be learned from this tragic incident,” Davidson told The Associated Press.

Devon Energy spokesperson Lisa Adams said the company is “devastated” by the death of Navarrete, who was a contractor.

“Safety is Devon’s priority and we have shut down drilling operations while we work with local law enforcement, OSHA and Nabors,” Adams added.

Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.

Last September an oil rig exploded at a well site owned by Chord Energy, sending three workers to a burn center.

In 2021 another explosion occurred at JM Oilfield Services when a water tanker blew out, killing a 33-year-old worker and injuring another.

Mountrail County is one of the state’s largest oil-producing counties, and North Dakota is one of the nation’s largest oil-producing states.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice

Latest News

The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this...
Emergency room staff win $1 million Powerball prize
More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England...
Damar Hamlin’s toy drive surpasses $8.5 million
Saints finish season 7-10
Deuce McAllister and Sean Fazende recap the Saints biggest offseason questions
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy